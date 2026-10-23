At UN, Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to protecting rights of persons with disabilities

Azerbaijan's state policy on persons with disabilities is based on the principles of inclusion, integration, equality, non-discrimination and respect for individual differences, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Shahriyar Hajiyev said.

According to Report, during an interactive dialogue with the Chair of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities at a meeting of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the diplomat noted that ensuring the full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in society on an equal basis with others should be one of the main objectives of states and the international community.

He said that reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years had removed negatively connoted terms from legislative acts, modernised the disability management system through digital transformation, and led to the official recognition of sign language.

Hajiyev drew attention to the growing number of new disability cases resulting from landmine explosions, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices, including in post-conflict settings. He stressed that more than 13% of Azerbaijan's territory was contaminated with unexploded ordnance left over from the occupation, posing a serious threat to people returning to their homes.

In conclusion, it was noted that Azerbaijan would continue taking measures to prevent disabilities, ensure habilitation and rehabilitation, and create equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.