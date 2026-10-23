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    Four injured in Belgium as storm disrupts transport services

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 22:22
    Four injured in Belgium as storm disrupts transport services

    Four people have been injured in Belgium as a result of Storm Austin, which has also disrupted public transport services.

    According to Report, citing the DH newspaper, the victims were injured by falling trees and branches.

    Strong winds have uprooted trees and damaged various structures, causing widespread disruptions to public transport. Tram services have been particularly badly affected. Significant delays have also been reported on suburban rail services.

    Storm Austin swept across Belgium on the afternoon of October 23. Wind gusts have reached 110 kph, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

    Adverse weather Storm Belgium
    Belçikada baş verən fırtınada dörd nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Бельгии из-за шторма пострадали четыре человека, нарушено движение транспорта
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