Four injured in Belgium as storm disrupts transport services

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Four people have been injured in Belgium as a result of Storm Austin, which has also disrupted public transport services.

According to Report, citing the DH newspaper, the victims were injured by falling trees and branches.

Strong winds have uprooted trees and damaged various structures, causing widespread disruptions to public transport. Tram services have been particularly badly affected. Significant delays have also been reported on suburban rail services.

Storm Austin swept across Belgium on the afternoon of October 23. Wind gusts have reached 110 kph, accompanied by heavy rainfall.