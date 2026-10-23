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    Nvidia CEO proposes turning Kazakhstan into global physical AI hub

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    • 23 October, 2026
    • 22:44
    Nvidia CEO proposes turning Kazakhstan into global physical AI hub

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has proposed turning Kazakhstan into a global hub for physical artificial intelligence (Physical AI).

    According to Report, citing the press service of the Kazakh president, Huang made the proposal on October 23 during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

    Huang praised Tokayev's strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into an AI nation - a country focused on developing and widely adopting artificial intelligence.

    The Nvidia chief stressed that success in this field requires professionals with strong expertise in science, mathematics and technology. He also highlighted the progress made over the past year in cooperation with Kazakh companies.

    "We are building partnerships with Kazakh companies, including Firebird AI KZ Ltd and Kazakhtelecom, and supporting Higgsfield, Kazakhstan's first tech unicorn, which has become a prominent player in the global technology ecosystem. I am very impressed with and proud of the work we have done together," Huang said.

    In turn, Tokayev thanked the Nvidia chief for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

    The president expressed confidence that the US executive's visit would give significant momentum to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

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