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    Woman in Spain hospitalized with suspected Hantavirus linked to MV Hondius case

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    • 08 May, 2026
    • 21:33
    Woman in Spain hospitalized with suspected Hantavirus linked to MV Hondius case

    A woman showing symptoms consistent with Hantavirus infection has been hospitalized in Spain after returning from South Africa on the same flight that previously carried an infected passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, Spanish health authorities said a 32-year-old woman from Alicante Province is suspected of having hantavirus, although laboratory test results are still pending.

    The woman traveled from Johannesburg on the same flight as the cruise passenger who later died after an outbreak of the disease was reported aboard the MV Hondius. As previously reported, the seriously ill passenger was removed from the flight before departure due to her critical condition, remained in Johannesburg, and died the following day.

    The woman in Spain, who is suspected of being infected, has been admitted to a hospital and is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms. Health authorities are currently tracing individuals she may have been in contact with in recent days.

    During the flight, she was seated two rows behind the deceased passenger, and the actual contact between them was brief.

    Earlier, authorities in Netherlands also reported a probable hantavirus infection involving a flight attendant who worked on the same flight.

    Hantavirus infection Viral diseases Spain
    В Испании госпитализировали женщину с подозрением на хантавирус

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