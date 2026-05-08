Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to May 9–11 ceasefire and prisoner swap

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire from May 9 to May 11, as well as a prisoner exchange under a 1,000 for 1,000 formula.

According to Report, Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social.

According to Report, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to the three-day ceasefire at his request.

Trump also welcomed the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to temporarily halt hostilities.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War," the US president wrote.

According to Trump, the two sides are moving closer to a settlement of the conflict with each passing day.