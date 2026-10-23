Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park

    Industry
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 17:17
    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park

    A meeting with the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, has been held at the Sumgait Industrial Park, Report informs, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency.

    Information was presented at the meeting regarding the conditions created for investors in industrial zones, including the industrial parks in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as tax and customs exemptions and infrastructure provision.

    The parties discussed cooperation opportunities with German companies, and German entrepreneurs were invited to take advantage of the favorable conditions established in the park.

    The ambassador also familiarized himself with the operations of ASSAN-STP PANEL LLC, an enterprise producing sandwich panels for various purposes within the industrial zone.

    Sumgait Industrial Park Azerbaijan-Germany relations Dirk Lölke
    Photo
    Almaniya səfiri Sumqayıt Sənaye Parkında olub
    Photo
    Посол Германии ознакомился с деятельностью Сумгайытского промышленного парка
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:48
    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil
    Business
    17:40
    Azerbaijan reviews seven draft ICT standards
    Business
    17:23
    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATO"s eastern flank
    Other countries
    17:19
    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis
    Other countries
    17:17
    Photo
    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park
    Industry
    17:03
    EDB becomes co-founder of private equity fund for Central Asia, South Caucasus
    Finance
    16:54
    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25
    Ecology
    16:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers attends international conference in Vienna
    Infrastructure
    16:33
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership held in Khankandi - Update
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed