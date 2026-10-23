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A meeting with the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, has been held at the Sumgait Industrial Park, Report informs, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency.

Information was presented at the meeting regarding the conditions created for investors in industrial zones, including the industrial parks in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as tax and customs exemptions and infrastructure provision.

The parties discussed cooperation opportunities with German companies, and German entrepreneurs were invited to take advantage of the favorable conditions established in the park.

The ambassador also familiarized himself with the operations of ASSAN-STP PANEL LLC, an enterprise producing sandwich panels for various purposes within the industrial zone.