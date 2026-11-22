Iran's Deputy Head of the Basij Organization, Seyed Qassem Qoreishi, said a recent order by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to lift restrictions on the range of weapons had been fully implemented in terms of military equipment, weaponry, intelligence capabilities, and firepower, Report informs referring to Fars News.

Speaking on Sunday, Qoreishi said the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Armed Forces had ordered military commanders to lift restrictions on weapons range and remove all geographical limits on the armed forces.

He said this means that any threat against the Iranian nation, from anywhere and by any means, must be met with a response proportionate to the threat.

Qoreishi stressed that the Americans should not assume they would be safe by moving 1,000 or 2,000 kilometers away.

He said they would no longer feel secure even at such distances, adding that the Leader's decision and resolve would be carried out by Iran's Armed Forces whenever necessary.