Saudi military intercepts Houthi drone near Riyadh
Other countries
- 22 November, 2026
- 14:45
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki says air defence forces destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital, Report informs.
In a post on X, al-Maliki didn't provide further details about the incident or report any casualties or damage.
Earlier, the coalition fighting Houthis said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward the kingdom"s western Red Sea coast.
Ər-Riyad istiqamətində buraxılan PUA ələ keçirilib
Саудовская Аравия перехватила запущенный в направлении Эр-Рияда беспилотник
Latest News
15:10
At least 2 people wounded in Iran attacks on BahrainOther countries
14:45
Saudi military intercepts Houthi drone near RiyadhOther countries
14:24
Azerbaijani, Portuguese ambassadors in Iran discuss bilateral tiesForeign policy
14:03
Azerbaijan's Polina Shukina wins three-point contest in SingaporeIndividual sports
13:48
Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Joseph AounForeign policy
13:41
Fourteen feared trapped after Russian drone attack near KyivOther countries
13:20
Iran plans to break blockade in Persian Gulf and on landRegion
12:53
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23Ecology
12:23
Lithuanian ambassador welcomes Baku's U20 EuroBasket hosting roleTeam sports