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The Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki says air defence forces destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital, Report informs.

In a post on X, al-Maliki didn't provide further details about the incident or report any casualties or damage.

Earlier, the coalition fighting Houthis said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward the kingdom"s western Red Sea coast.