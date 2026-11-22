Intermittent rain is expected in parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 23, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Brief spells of heavy rain are possible in some areas, with rainfall gradually easing during the day. A moderate northwesterly wind will shift to southeasterly during the daytime.

Temperatures will range from 10°C to 12°C at night and from 14°C to 16°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 765 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 75–85% at night and 60–65% during the day.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow in the mountains. Brief spells of heavy precipitation are possible locally. Precipitation will gradually cease in the morning, followed by mainly dry weather during the day.

Patchy fog is expected at night and in the morning, with a moderate westerly wind.

Temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C at night and from 15°C to 19°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from −2°C to 3°C at night and from 6°C to 9°C during the day.