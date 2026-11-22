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Spain's first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan Studies was officially launched at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona on November 20, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

Report informs that the ministry announced the launch in a post on X.

The opening ceremony featured addresses by the university's rector, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Spain, the director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and other speakers. A memorandum of understanding was also signed.

The ministry described the initiative as an important milestone in strengthening Azerbaijan–Spain academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, culture and contemporary development, and advancing academic cooperation.