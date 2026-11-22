Spain launches first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan Studies
- 22 November, 2026
- 10:36
Stay up to date with the top news!
Spain's first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan Studies was officially launched at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona on November 20, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.
Report informs that the ministry announced the launch in a post on X.
The opening ceremony featured addresses by the university's rector, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Spain, the director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and other speakers. A memorandum of understanding was also signed.
The ministry described the initiative as an important milestone in strengthening Azerbaijan–Spain academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, culture and contemporary development, and advancing academic cooperation.
The first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan Studies in Spain was officially launched on 20 November at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona. The opening ceremony featured addresses by the University Rector, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Spain, the Director of AIDA and other distinguished speakers, and was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. This initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening Azerbaijan-Spain academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan’s history, culture and contemporary development, and advancing academic cooperation. #AIDA #AzerbaijanStudies #PublicDiplomacy #AcademicCooperation— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 22, 2026