US investors are interested in exploring the investment potential of Karabakh and East Zangazur and assessing opportunities in the two regions.

Report informs that Jennifer Miel, vice president for the Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, discussed the matter during a meeting with Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov.

During his visit to Washington, Mammadov attended a roundtable at the US Chamber of Commerce with leading US agricultural companies. He presented Azerbaijan's agricultural investment potential, key development indicators, ongoing reforms and the benefits offered by the 2026–2030 State Program.

"Jennifer Miel, vice president for the Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said US companies could contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector through modern technologies, agricultural machinery, data analysis, artificial intelligence and forecasting. She also noted that US investors were interested in exploring the investment potential of Karabakh and East Zangazur and assessing available opportunities during their planned visit to Azerbaijan next year," Mammadov wrote on X.