Boat accident kills 26 in southern Nigeria
Other countries
- 22 November, 2026
- 09:09
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Twenty-six people died in a boat accident in Bayelsa state in southern Nigeria.
Report informs, citing the Vanguard newspaper, which quoted local authorities.
The state police command initially confirmed that four bodies had been recovered and 24 survivors rescued. By Saturday evening, local divers and marine police had recovered another 22 bodies, bringing the death toll to 26.
Preliminary findings indicate that the boat was overloaded and developed a mechanical fault during the journey before sinking.
Nineteen survivors received medical treatment, while five others were hospitalized.
The person responsible for the boat's operation was detained for questioning, while the boatman went into hiding.
Latest News
10:36
Spain launches first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan StudiesForeign policy
10:18
FT: Data centers and drones drive sharp rise in fiber-optic pricesOther countries
09:55
Virginia records first measles death since 1978Other countries
09:39
UK and Ukraine agree to expand drone production in BritainOther countries
09:22
Photo
US investors interested in Karabakh and East Zangazur opportunitiesAIC
09:09
Boat accident kills 26 in southern NigeriaOther countries
23:45
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share another video about his visit to VietnamForeign policy
23:42
President Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to VietnamForeign policy
21:44
Rutte: NATO will defend every inch of Polish territoryOther countries