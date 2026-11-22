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Twenty-six people died in a boat accident in Bayelsa state in southern Nigeria.

Report informs, citing the Vanguard newspaper, which quoted local authorities.

The state police command initially confirmed that four bodies had been recovered and 24 survivors rescued. By Saturday evening, local divers and marine police had recovered another 22 bodies, bringing the death toll to 26.

Preliminary findings indicate that the boat was overloaded and developed a mechanical fault during the journey before sinking.

Nineteen survivors received medical treatment, while five others were hospitalized.

The person responsible for the boat's operation was detained for questioning, while the boatman went into hiding.