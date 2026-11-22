Stay up to date with the top news!

The United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed new agreements to expand the production of Ukrainian attack drones in Britain for Ukraine's armed forces.

Report informs, citing the UK Ministry of Defence, which announced the agreements following Defence Secretary Wes Streeting's visit to Kyiv.

The agreements aim to increase manufacturing capacity and strengthen supply chains.

During the visit, Streeting met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara. They discussed further military and industrial support for Kyiv amid intensifying Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy thanked Britain for its support and the announced £500 million winter military aid package. Britain also reaffirmed its commitment to providing Ukraine with £3 billion in military assistance annually for as long as necessary.

"These are not words. These are concrete steps to strengthen, above all, our army and, of course, the protection of civilians," the Ukrainian president said.

Streeting, in turn, pledged continued British support for Kyiv.

"Ukraine's front line is our front line for freedom and democracy. The Russian authorities are trying to destroy more than bridges - they are trying to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. We stand united in our support for Ukraine and will not let you down," he said.

Streeting's visit followed his participation in Coalition of the Willing exercises in Poland - the first major maneuvers by the multinational force for Ukraine led by Britain and France.

The exercises focused on deploying, protecting and sustaining forces that could help rebuild Ukraine's army after hostilities end.