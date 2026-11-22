Officials in the US state of Virginia have reported the death of a young child from measles, the state's first such death in nearly half a century.

Report informs, citing the Virginia Department of Health.

Local media said it was the first measles death recorded in the state since 1978. State officials said no further details would be released out of respect for the family's privacy. They also warned that measles cases had been reported in several parts of Virginia.

According to the latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5,838 measles cases had been recorded nationwide as of November 19, an increase of 426 from a week earlier. Cases were reported in 45 states, the District of Columbia and New York City.

In mid-November, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had revoked the United States' measles elimination status.