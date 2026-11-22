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Fiber-optic prices have risen nearly sevenfold since spring, driven by large-scale data center construction and the widespread use of fiber-optic-controlled drones in the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times wrote.

Report informs, citing the newspaper, that the price of optical fiber has increased from $4 to nearly $30 per kilometer since spring.

Optical fiber is used in telecommunications, data centers supporting artificial intelligence, and wired connections between unmanned aerial vehicles and their operators.

The FT said rising fiber-optic costs and supply difficulties in Ukraine were prompting some Ukrainian drone manufacturers to abandon the technology in favor of the wireless Starlink system, which the newspaper described as a cheaper and more reliable way to maintain a connection with drones.