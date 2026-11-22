Lithuanian ambassador welcomes Baku's U20 EuroBasket hosting role
Team sports
- 22 November, 2026
- 12:23
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Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius has welcomed Baku's selection to host the FIBA U20 EuroBasket Division B tournament on July 9–18, 2027.
Report informs that the ambassador shared his congratulations in a post on X.
"Coming from Lithuania, a nation that breathes basketball, I'm especially delighted to see Baku named host of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket Division B," he wrote.
The ambassador described the tournament as a big moment for basketball in Azerbaijan and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of players.
"Congratulations, Azerbaijan!" he added.
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