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Türkiye and Australia, co-chairing the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, have presented a revised draft of the final agreement aimed at bridging differences among negotiators.

Report informs, citing the Associated Press (AP), that the new text addresses key demands, including those concerning fossil fuel use and financial support for developing countries to adapt to climate change.

"The proposed text can be accepted by all participants. The revised draft addresses the parties' main concerns, including fossil fuels and financing for climate adaptation measures in developing countries," COP31 President Murat Kurum said.

The two-week conference had been scheduled to conclude on Friday, but disagreements over the final document, which sets out future climate action, pushed negotiations into the weekend.

The agreement is expected to be approved on Sunday.

AP noted that reaching consensus at COP31 is important for sustaining international climate cooperation. The final text will determine how specific and binding countries' future measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will be.