Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends National Day wishes to Lebanon
Foreign policy
- 22 November, 2026
- 10:52
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Lebanon's people and government on the country's National Day.
Report informs that the ministry shared the message in a post on X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Lebanese Republic on the occasion of Lebanon's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Lebanese Republic on the occasion of Lebanon's National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇱🇧 @Mofalebanon https://t.co/BSP5EIp8V3— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 22, 2026
Azərbaycan Livanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
Азербайджан поздравил Ливан с национальным праздником
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