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Slovakia does not intend to participate in a proposed €45 billion European Union loan to Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Report informs that Fico made the remarks in a video address posted on Facebook.

He said Bratislava had not participated in the previous €90 billion loan program for Ukraine and had no intention of changing its position.

Fico noted that Slovakia continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyiv. However, he said there was no justification for participating in a military loan that, in his view, would prolong the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The issue is scheduled for discussion in Bratislava on Monday at a meeting of the prime ministers of Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary, together with Austria's chancellor.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously said the EU's next seven-year budget could be blocked unless all member states committed to providing financial support to Ukraine in 2027 and beyond.

In response, Fico said he had no intention of yielding to pressure from Berlin.