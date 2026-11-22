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Most flights at Brussels Airport will be canceled on Monday as some air traffic controllers plan to join a nationwide strike against the Belgian federal government's austerity measures.

Report informs, citing foreign media, that the airport announced the disruption in a statement.

Significant disruption is expected on November 23 after Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes announced planned industrial action by its controllers.

"The company will be unable to provide normal air traffic management at Belgian airports and in the airspace under its responsibility from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Monday," the statement said.

Local media reported that the last-minute announcement would make it extremely difficult for airlines, airports and operational partners to prepare and minimize the impact on passengers.

Belgium's three largest trade unions have called for a nationwide protest demonstration in Brussels on Monday against the government's austerity measures.