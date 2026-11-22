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Azerbaijan and Jordan have lifted mutual visa requirements for ordinary passport holders effective November 22, 2026, to facilitate travel, strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote tourism.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, that citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports may enter, leave and transit through the other country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Foreign nationals staying temporarily in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must register at their place of stay in accordance with the Migration Code.

Those who meet the legal eligibility requirements must apply to the State Migration Service before their permitted stay expires to request an extension or a temporary residence permit. Applications may be submitted in person at migration services counters in ASAN Service centers or online through the "Electronic Services" section of the service's official website.