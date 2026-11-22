Azerbaijan's Polina Shukina wins three-point contest in Singapore
Individual sports
- 22 November, 2026
- 14:03
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Azerbaijan national basketball team player Polina Shukina has won the three-point shooting contest at the Basketball Without Borders Next Up 2026 program in Singapore.
Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, that she received the "Sport Singapore 2026 Three-Point Champion" award.
Azərbaycan basketbolçusu Polina Şukina Sinqapurda müsabiqənin qalibi olub
Азербайджанская баскетболистка Полина Щукина стала победительницей соревнований в Сингапуре
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