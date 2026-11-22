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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Report informs that the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lebanon - Independence Day.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Lebanon."