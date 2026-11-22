Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Joseph Aoun
Foreign policy
- 22 November, 2026
- 13:48
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
Report informs that the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lebanon - Independence Day.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Lebanon."
Prezident İlham Əliyev Jozef Aunu milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Ливана с национальным праздником
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