Iran plans to break blockade in Persian Gulf and on land
Region
- 22 November, 2026
- 13:20
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Iran has drawn up a plan to break the US-imposed blockade, Basij forces deputy commander Qassem Qureishi said.
Report informs that he made the remarks to journalists.
"We have prepared a plan to break the blockade. Good steps have been taken in this direction so far. We will break the blockade both in the Persian Gulf and on land," he said.
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