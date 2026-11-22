Fourteen people may remain trapped beneath the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone in Dymer, in Ukraine"s Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Report informs that Zelenskyy shared the information on Telegram.

"A search and rescue operation has been underway since this morning in Dymer, in the Kyiv region. A section of a five-story apartment building was partially destroyed in a Russian drone attack. Nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained. Unfortunately, people may still be under the rubble: 14 people cannot be reached. All necessary services are working at the scene," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces had attacked more than 20 Ukrainian regions over the past week, launching around 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs and 165 missiles of various types.

Amid the intensifying attacks, he urged the United States to authorize the transfer to Ukraine of Patriot missiles already paid for by partners under the PURL program.