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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Vaultier Mathias discussed bilateral relations during a meeting.

Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran announced the meeting in a post on X.

"Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizada met with Portugal's newly appointed ambassador to Iran, Marcelo Vaultier Mathias, who paid a courtesy visit to our embassy," the statement said.

No details were provided about other topics discussed.