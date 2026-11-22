Azerbaijani, Portuguese ambassadors in Iran discuss bilateral ties
Foreign policy
- 22 November, 2026
- 14:24
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Vaultier Mathias discussed bilateral relations during a meeting.
Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran announced the meeting in a post on X.
"Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizada met with Portugal's newly appointed ambassador to Iran, Marcelo Vaultier Mathias, who paid a courtesy visit to our embassy," the statement said.
No details were provided about other topics discussed.
Tehranda Azərbaycan-Portuqaliya əlaqələri müzakirə edilib
Послы Азербайджана и Португалии в Иране обсудили двусторонние отношения
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