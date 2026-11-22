On November 22, a 5-kilometer running race for the "President's Cup" was held in the city of Khankandi, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and the Zafar Running Club, with the support of Garabagh University, Report informs.

Bringing together nearly 300 athletes and participants, the competition aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle, develop athletics, and boost interest in sports across the region.

The event was attended by a representative of the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the head of the Garabagh Regional Youth and Sports Department, the director of the Healthy Life Center at Garabagh University, and the secretary general of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

Following the race, top finishers across categories received medals and trophies.