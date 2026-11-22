At least 2 people wounded in Iran attacks on Bahrain
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- 22 November, 2026
- 15:10
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Bahrain's Interior Ministry says two people were injured in Iranian strikes targeting the kingdom on Saturday, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
A ministry statement said a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident sustained wounds.
Bəhreyn DİN: İranın hücumu zamanı iki nəfər xəsarət alıb
МВД Бахрейна сообщило о двух пострадавших при атаке со стороны Ирана
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