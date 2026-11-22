Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Military
- 22 November, 2026
- 15:52
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The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.
Citing the ministry"s press service, Report presents the video.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Video
Video
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