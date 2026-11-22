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Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the scene of a "large" party in California on Saturday evening, the local sheriff's office said, Report informs referring to ABC News.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said a call about the shooting in Strathmore came in at about 7:40 p.m. (GMT-8).

"When Deputies arrived, they learned that multiple people had been shot," the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle. Deputies are working to confirm the total number of victims."

Police said they were working to confirm the total number of injured. Local ABC News station KFSN reported at least nine people were injured.