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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says its air defence shot down another US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle east of the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

The IRGC claimed it was the 20th US drone of this type to be brought down and the fourth over the past 24 hours.

It warned Iranian airspace remains a "red line," and any violation will be met with a "harsh, decisive, and powerful response."

"The IRGC's young air defence specialists and experts remain at full operational readiness, making use of advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems to continuously monitor enemy movements in the region," it said in a statement.