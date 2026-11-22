Man fatally shot by deputy in US identified as former Gopher hockey star
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- 22 November, 2026
- 17:12
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A former hockey star at the University of Minnesota was shot and killed by a deputy in the Iron Range on Wednesday, Report informs via CBS News.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Nico Sacchetti grabbed a long gun from his vehicle while speaking to officers after he got into a hit-and-run.
The deputy shot 37-year-old Sacchetti, who later died at a hospital in Hibbing. Sacchetti did not fire his gun, the sheriff's office said, and neither the deputy nor a Chisholm officer at the scene was hurt.
Sacchetti played hockey for the Gophers from 2008 to 2012.
ABŞ-də polis keçmiş xokkeyçi Niko Sakettini güllələyərək öldürüb
Полицейский в США застрелил бывшего хоккеиста Нико Саккетти
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