Stay up to date with the top news!

A former hockey star at the University of Minnesota was shot and killed by a deputy in the Iron Range on Wednesday, Report informs via CBS News.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Nico Sacchetti grabbed a long gun from his vehicle while speaking to officers after he got into a hit-and-run.

The deputy shot 37-year-old Sacchetti, who later died at a hospital in Hibbing. Sacchetti did not fire his gun, the sheriff's office said, and neither the deputy nor a Chisholm officer at the scene was hurt.

Sacchetti played hockey for the Gophers from 2008 to 2012.