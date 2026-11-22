Senate Republicans are poised to block at least two of President Donald Trump's nominees for senior Pentagon roles, escalating intense policy disagreements within the GOP, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter, Report informs referring to The Washington Post.

Austin Dahmer and Alex Velez-Green were nominated more than a year ago to become the Pentagon policy office's director of strategy, plans and capabilities and as the office's deputy director, respectively.

But despite months of lobbying by the administration, neither has enough votes to advance, and they will not be among a final batch of nominees considered by the Senate this year, those familiar with the matter said.

Like others, these people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation.

Democrats, who will take control of Congress in January following their blowout victory in the midterm elections, are not expected to support Dahmer and Velez-Green either, the current and former officials said.

With six weeks to go before Republicans lose their majorities on Capitol Hill, the stalled nominations are one of several areas where the Trump administration is encountering obstacles to its priorities for the Pentagon, including its plans for a $1.5 trillion defense budget.

The White House is also running out of time to secure Senate confirmation of its picks for Navy secretary and the Army's top officer.

A senior Pentagon official said in an interview that it was possible Dahmer and Velez-Green may be renominated for the same positions next year and that the Defense Department wasn't ruling out the potential for them to advance in a Democratic-controlled Senate.

A White House spokesperson, Olivia Wales, called on Congress to confirm Trump's nominees "without delay," but declined to address specific questions for this report.