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    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25

    Ecology
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 16:54
    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25

    Rainy weather across Azerbaijan's regions is expected to continue on October 24–25, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Intense and heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail are possible in some areas, with snow possible in high mountainous areas.

    The rainfall is expected to increase water levels in some rivers. Brief flooding and flash floods are possible along some rivers in the Greater Caucasus and the Lankaran–Astara region.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Rayonlardakı yağıntılı hava şəraiti növbəti 2 gün davam edəcək - Xəbərdarlıq
    Синоптики предупреждают: В регионах Азербайджана дождливая погода сохранится еще два дня
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