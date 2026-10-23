Azerbaijan reviews seven draft ICT standards

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Seven draft national standards for information and communication technologies (ICT) have been discussed in Azerbaijan, with a decision made to develop additional standards considered relevant.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

The institute held a meeting of the Technical Committee on Information and Communication Technologies (AZSTAND/TK 05), established within the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting also brought together representatives of the State Security Service, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the ministry, Azerbaijan Technical University, AzInTelecom LLC, the Azerbaijan Information and Communication Technologies Industry Association and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association.

Alongside the new national standards, participants reviewed AZSTAND/TK 05's role as a national mirror committee for ISO/IEC JTC 1, the international technical committee for information technology standardization.

New members were admitted to AZSTAND/TK 05 following consideration of applications to participate in its work.