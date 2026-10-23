EDB becomes co-founder of private equity fund for Central Asia, South Caucasus

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), together with partners from China, Oman, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, is acting as a co-founder of the new Central Asia and Caucasus Private Equity Fund (CACPEF), Report informs, citing the EDB.

The fund's establishment aims to mobilize long-term capital and industry resources to foster industrial growth and provide financial support to promising enterprises across the region.

In addition to the EDB, the project's co-founders include the China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan (UFRD), the Turkish OYAK pension fund, and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. In the future, other institutional entities, such as sovereign wealth funds, regional development banks, and pension funds, are expected to join in financing the fund.

According to the project initiators, CACPEF will consolidate the financial resources and expert capabilities of investors from China, the Middle East, and the Eurasian space. The fund is designed to grant companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus access to modern technologies, market opportunities, and international industry expertise.

The EDB noted that the bank's participation in this initiative fully aligns with the provisions of its updated strategy for 2027–2031, which prioritizes attracting international capital to its member states.

"Companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus need long-term capital to scale their businesses and enter new markets. Cooperation with partners from China, Oman, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye will make it possible to combine international investment potential with our deep expertise in the region. For the EDB, participating in the preparation of the fund is one of the tools for attracting additional resources to the economies of member states and facilitating the development of regional companies," Daniyar Imangaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board, was quoted as saying.

The new initiative is being implemented as part of the bank's strategy to strengthen its position in the markets of China and the Middle East. Notably, on October 6, 2026, the EDB and the Ministry of Finance of Oman signed a framework agreement on the conditions of the bank's activities in the Sultanate, initiating the procedure for Oman to join the EDB. Furthermore, the bank actively operates through its representative office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and successfully completed its debut placement of dim sum bonds (Chinese yuan-denominated debt securities) in Hong Kong in October 2026.