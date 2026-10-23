Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a Russian attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Romania that was carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens, Moldova's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

"We strongly condemn the attack on a civilian vessel off Romania's Black Sea coast. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the sailor who lost his life in the attack. We hope that the three missing crew members will be found alive and unharmed," the statement said.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with Romania, Ukraine and Azerbaijan and commended the efforts of Romanian search and rescue services.

"Continued escalation by Russia in the Black Sea endangers civilian lives, threatens freedom of navigation and undermines regional security. Attacks on civilian vessels must stop. International law must be respected," the ministry said.