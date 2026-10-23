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    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil

    Business
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil

    Azerbaijan imported 8,605 tons of fresh, chilled or frozen beef worth $36.17 million in January–August 2026.

    According to Report's calculations based on State Statistical Committee data, imports rose 28% in value and 20% in volume compared with the same period last year.

    Ukraine supplied 4,474 tons worth $22.63 million, up 17.4% in volume and 39% in value year on year.

    Imports from Brazil totaled 2,675 tons worth $7 million, an increase of 47% in volume and 31% in value.

    Azerbaijan purchased 774 tons from Belarus for $3.82 million. The value rose 2.2%, while the volume fell 7.6%.

    Imports from India amounted to 495 tons worth $1.52 million, down 12.7% in volume and 31% in value.

    Russia supplied 124.5 tons worth $560,000, with the volume tripling and the value increasing by 61%.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 13,150 tons of beef, with Ukraine accounting for 53% of the total and Brazil for 26.4%.

    Azerbaijan's imports Meat imports Ukraine
    Azərbaycanın Ukraynadan mal əti idxalına çəkdiyi xərc 39 % artıb
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