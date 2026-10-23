Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers attends international conference in Vienna

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An international conference dedicated to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate valuation opened today in Vienna, Austria, organized by the European Group of Valuers' Associations (TEGoVA).

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers, the organization is represented at the conference by its deputy chairs, Ayan Gambarova and Gunay Ismayilzada, and Presidium members Rustam Valimammadov and Ramil Gasimzada.

The event addresses the digital transformation of valuation activities, practical applications of artificial intelligence technologies, the impact of geopolitical factors on European real estate markets, legal aspects, and data protection issues. Participants are also examining the opportunities and limitations created by new technologies and comparing the methods used in real estate valuation.

During the conference, a letter from Nusrat Ibrahimov, Chair of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers, concerning the development of bilateral cooperation was presented to Paulo Barros Trindade, Chair of TEGoVA's Board.

The letter stated that the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers, as the body responsible for regulating valuation activities in Azerbaijan through legislation, is interested in establishing direct cooperation with TEGoVA.

The document emphasized the importance of joint efforts to align national practices with international standards, implement European Valuation Standards, and expand the exchange of professional experience.