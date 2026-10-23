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    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 17:19
    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis

    Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu has condemned Russia's attack on the merchant vessel Khoryv in the Black Sea, which had Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens aboard.

    Report informs that Niculescu made the remarks on social media.

    He described the strike on the merchant vessel as unacceptable, saying it was part of Russia's efforts to escalate tensions.

    "This is also a flagrant violation of international law, particularly freedom of navigation, and a result of Russia's escalation," he said.

    The prime minister said Romania would continue taking action alongside its allies and recalled programs to equip the national armed forces.

    "We will continue working with our allies and coordinating with Bulgaria and Türkiye to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security. Our country will receive additional equipment as a result of Romania's efforts among NATO allies," Niculescu said.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed concern over the incident.

    "These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly violate international law. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the sailor who died, as well as the families of the three crew members who are still missing," she wrote on social media.

    The Comoros-flagged merchant vessel Khoryv, carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens, sank in the Black Sea after a drone strike. According to Romanian naval authorities, 13 people were aboard: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

    Nine of those aboard were rescued and one died. The search for the remaining crew members continues.

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Russian attacks Luca Niculescu Romania
    Rumıniyanın Baş naziri Rusiyanın azərbaycanlıların olduğu gəmiyə hücumunu pisləyib
    Премьер Румынии осудил атаку РФ на торговое судно "Хорев" с азербайджанцами на борту
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