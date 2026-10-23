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    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATO"s eastern flank

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    • 23 October, 2026
    • 17:23
    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATOs eastern flank

    Romanian National Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea has discussed the situation in the Black Sea and joint efforts to strengthen defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank with US Ambassador to Romania Darryl Nirenberg.

    Report informs, citing Romanian media.

    "Against the backdrop of a continued deterioration in the security situation in the Black Sea region, Ștefan-Radu Oprea emphasized the importance of strengthening air defenses and counter-drone capabilities and protecting critical infrastructure in response to growing threats," the ministry said in a statement.

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ștefan-Radu Oprea Romania
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