Four found guilty in US over plot linked to assassination of Haitian President
Other countries
- 08 May, 2026
- 22:06
A US court has found four men guilty in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap or kill Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in 2021.
According to Reuters, cited by Report, the verdict was delivered by a federal court in South Florida.
All four convicted individuals were linked to the Miami-based security company Counter Terrorism Unit Federal Academy.
The convicted men - Antonio Intriago, Arcangel Pretel, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages - were among 11 defendants charged in the case in 2023.
Jovenel Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, during an armed attack on his residence in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. His wife was injured in the attack but survived.
Latest News
22:54
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to May 9–11 ceasefire and prisoner swapOther countries
22:36
Photo
Sheki hosts event dedicated to Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's cultural valuesDomestic policy
22:29
Photo
Meeting held on activities of Heydar Aliyev centersDomestic policy
22:06
Four found guilty in US over plot linked to assassination of Haitian PresidentOther countries
21:43
At least 15 killed after gold mine collapse in KenyaOther countries
21:33
Woman in Spain hospitalized with suspected Hantavirus linked to MV Hondius caseOther countries
21:23
Photo
Event dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth held in TurkmenistanForeign policy
21:13
Ticket sales for UFC Baku Tournament to begin on May 15Individual sports
20:32
Photo