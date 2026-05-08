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    Four found guilty in US over plot linked to assassination of Haitian President

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    • 08 May, 2026
    • 22:06
    Four found guilty in US over plot linked to assassination of Haitian President

    A US court has found four men guilty in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap or kill Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in 2021.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, the verdict was delivered by a federal court in South Florida.

    All four convicted individuals were linked to the Miami-based security company Counter Terrorism Unit Federal Academy.

    The convicted men - Antonio Intriago, Arcangel Pretel, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages - were among 11 defendants charged in the case in 2023.

    Jovenel Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, during an armed attack on his residence in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. His wife was injured in the attack but survived.

    United States Jovenel Moïse
    ABŞ-də Haiti prezidentinin öldürülməsinə görə dörd nəfər təqsirli bilinib
    В США признали виновными четырех фигурантов дела об убийстве президента Гаити

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