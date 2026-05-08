Four found guilty in US over plot linked to assassination of Haitian President

A US court has found four men guilty in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap or kill Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in 2021.

According to Reuters, cited by Report, the verdict was delivered by a federal court in South Florida.

All four convicted individuals were linked to the Miami-based security company Counter Terrorism Unit Federal Academy.

The convicted men - Antonio Intriago, Arcangel Pretel, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages - were among 11 defendants charged in the case in 2023.

Jovenel Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, during an armed attack on his residence in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. His wife was injured in the attack but survived.