WUF13 festival underway in Ganja

The WUF13 festival is being held in Ganja as part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13.

According to Report's western bureau, the evening part of the program is taking place at Heydar Aliyev Square in the city center.

Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Operating Company, Eldar Rasulov, spoke to residents of Ganja and visitors about the significance of the festival, noting that various programs and activities had been prepared for participants.

As part of the festival, participants are being introduced to sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative solutions, and the concept of future cities through interactive activities, educational games, presentations, and public discussions.