Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja

    Infrastructure
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 20:32
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja

    The WUF13 festival is being held in Ganja as part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13.

    According to Report's western bureau, the evening part of the program is taking place at Heydar Aliyev Square in the city center.

    Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Operating Company, Eldar Rasulov, spoke to residents of Ganja and visitors about the significance of the festival, noting that various programs and activities had been prepared for participants.

    As part of the festival, participants are being introduced to sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative solutions, and the concept of future cities through interactive activities, educational games, presentations, and public discussions.

    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja
    WUF13 festival underway in Ganja

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Ganja
    Photo
    Gəncədə WUF13 Festivalı keçirilir - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Гяндже проходит фестиваль WUF13

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