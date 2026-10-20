Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:03
    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $2.26, or 1.95%, to $118.53 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $117.61 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $2.25, or 2.13%, to $107.67 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 2 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подорожала почти на 2%
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    11:26
    AI systems, agents require strict control, management, official says
    ICT
    11:20
    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings
    Finance
    11:09
    Rashad Hasanov: Azerbaijan strengthens human capital in IT sector
    ICT
    11:05
    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says
    ICT
    11:03
    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel
    Energy
    11:01
    EU official: AI strengthens cybersecurity while creating new threats
    ICT
    10:59
    Estonian expert: No country has yet emerged as an absolute leader in AI
    ICT
    10:55
    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI
    ICT
    10:53
    Photo
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    ICT
    All News Feed