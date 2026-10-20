Rashad Hasanov: Azerbaijan strengthens human capital in IT sector

Fundamental projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan to strengthen human capital in the field of information technology (IT), Rashad Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said during the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the AI Academy, Report informs.

Hasanov emphasized that, alongside infrastructure, governance, legislation, and technical factors, the development of human capital remains a key priority within these initiatives.

"In this regard, today's graduation ceremony is a clear result of the work that has been carried out. I believe our graduates will make a significant contribution to human capital development," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the use of major artificial intelligence applications currently entails risks related to data being transferred abroad.

"This, in turn, creates certain risks to the country's national security. Therefore, ensuring security at every stage of the technological chain is one of our key objectives. In this context, having our own infrastructure, computing capacity, models, and skilled professionals is of great importance," he added.