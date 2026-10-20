Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:05
    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says

    AI technologies require a rethinking of traditional security approaches, Allahveren Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the application of AI creates new challenges in the field of information security: "The development of more convincing phishing attacks, the improvement of social engineering methods, the forging of audio and video materials, the spread of disinformation, and the large-scale deployment of cyber threats are just some of these challenges. On the other hand, the uncontrolled use of publicly available AI tools, the transfer of confidential data to external platforms, reliance on cloud services and third-party vendors, as well as uncertainty regarding how AI systems collect, process, and store data, create additional risks."

    Ismayilov emphasized the growing role of information security leaders: "Their task is not only to protect existing systems but also to anticipate the risks arising from the implementation of new technologies and to create the necessary conditions for secure innovations."

    Artificial intelligence State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan
    Allahverən İsmayılov: "Süni intellektdən nəzarətsiz istifadə əlavə risklər yaradır"
    Аллахверен Исмаилов: Неконтролируемое использование ИИ создает дополнительные риски
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    11:26
    AI systems, agents require strict control, management, official says
    ICT
    11:20
    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings
    Finance
    11:09
    Rashad Hasanov: Azerbaijan strengthens human capital in IT sector
    ICT
    11:05
    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says
    ICT
    11:03
    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel
    Energy
    11:01
    EU official: AI strengthens cybersecurity while creating new threats
    ICT
    10:59
    Estonian expert: No country has yet emerged as an absolute leader in AI
    ICT
    10:55
    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI
    ICT
    10:53
    Photo
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    ICT
    All News Feed