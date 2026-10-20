AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says

AI technologies require a rethinking of traditional security approaches, Allahveren Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the application of AI creates new challenges in the field of information security: "The development of more convincing phishing attacks, the improvement of social engineering methods, the forging of audio and video materials, the spread of disinformation, and the large-scale deployment of cyber threats are just some of these challenges. On the other hand, the uncontrolled use of publicly available AI tools, the transfer of confidential data to external platforms, reliance on cloud services and third-party vendors, as well as uncertainty regarding how AI systems collect, process, and store data, create additional risks."

Ismayilov emphasized the growing role of information security leaders: "Their task is not only to protect existing systems but also to anticipate the risks arising from the implementation of new technologies and to create the necessary conditions for secure innovations."