Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 10:55
    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI

    The main priority for governments, including those of Estonia and Azerbaijan, amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) should be to build trustworthy public-sector systems rather than simply adopt new technologies, Hannes Astok, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the e-Governance Academy of Estonia, said at the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of Government Agencies in Baku.

    According to him, AI has become one of the defining issues in global public policy over the past three years, with governments around the world actively seeking ways to regulate and adapt the technology to remain competitive.

    "But I would like to start with a different question: not what AI can do, but what kind of government is needed to use AI responsibly and effectively? This is a question for the Estonian government, the Azerbaijani government and every government in the world," Astok noted.

    The expert stressed that much of the global debate on AI traditionally focuses on models, algorithms and computing power. However, in the public sector, these are only part of the bigger picture.

    Unlike private businesses, governments exercise public authority: they collect taxes, issue licenses, administer benefits, protect rights and maintain critical infrastructure.

    "At the same time, citizens cannot simply opt out of government services as easily as they can switch supermarkets or airlines. That is why the key challenge for governments is to build reliable and trustworthy public-sector systems in the digital age," the executive director added.

    Hannes Astok Artificial intelligence
    Hannes Astok: "Azərbaycanla Estoniya AI-dan istifadə üçün etibarlı sistemlər yaratmalıdır"
    Асток: Азербайджану и Эстонии необходимы надежные системы использования ИИ
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    11:26
    AI systems, agents require strict control, management, official says
    ICT
    11:20
    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings
    Finance
    11:09
    Rashad Hasanov: Azerbaijan strengthens human capital in IT sector
    ICT
    11:05
    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says
    ICT
    11:03
    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel
    Energy
    11:01
    EU official: AI strengthens cybersecurity while creating new threats
    ICT
    10:59
    Estonian expert: No country has yet emerged as an absolute leader in AI
    ICT
    10:55
    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI
    ICT
    10:53
    Photo
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    ICT
    All News Feed