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    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 10:53
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku

    The 8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers (CIOs) is underway in Baku under the joint organization of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service and Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA), within the framework of the project Strengthening Cyber Resilience in the Eastern Partnership Countries.

    According to Report, the event is dedicated to the theme Trusted Artificial Intelligence, Resilient Society: Values and Security in the Age of AI.

    Representatives of government institutions, information security executives and specialists, as well as international experts, are participating in the summit.

    The event will discuss the application of artificial intelligence in public administration, the opportunities it creates and emerging cyber threats, data governance, as well as the identification and management of AI-related risks.

    Particular focus will be placed on Azerbaijani and European experience, the secure deployment of artificial intelligence, strengthening cyber defense capabilities and the implementation of trusted digital government principles.

    The summit is significant for promoting the exchange of experience in information security and cybersecurity, strengthening cooperation among government institutions, and fostering resilient approaches to addressing the risks arising in the age of artificial intelligence.

    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku

    Special Communication and Information Security State Service
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    В Баку проходит VIII Саммит ИТ-руководителей госучреждений
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