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    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:20
    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings

    A delegation led by Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov has completed its participation in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs referring to the CBA.

    The meetings were held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. The delegation participated in a meeting of the constituency group to which Azerbaijan belongs, a meeting of central bank governors, and a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Thailand.

    During the four-day visit, bilateral meetings were held with leaders of the World Bank, IMF, central banks, financial regulatory authorities, international financial institutions, and global securities market standard-setting organizations.

    The sides discussed pressing issues in the financial sector, global economic and financial processes, as well as prospects for Azerbaijan's cooperation with international financial institutions and foreign partners.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Taleh Kazimov
    Azərbaycanın Dünya Bankı və IMF-in İllik Toplantılarında iştirakı başa çatıb
    Делегация ЦБА завершила участие в ежегодных собраниях Всемирного банка и МВФ
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