Korean envoy: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace strengthens regional stability

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The Republic of Korea is closely following developments in the South Caucasus and the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said, Report informs.

He made the remark at an event under the theme The Middle Corridor and Its Prospects: The Future of Transport Connectivity Between Azerbaijan, Korea and Eurasia.

"This is related to certain similarities in the geopolitical positions of Korea and Azerbaijan. Both countries have faced challenges," the diplomat noted.

According to him, changes in the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus deserve special attention.

"In August 2025, Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed a peace agreement, which marked an important step toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the region. Since then, positive developments have been observed, while efforts to strengthen peace and promote regional cooperation have continued," the ambassador stated.